NE Nebraska residents 18 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

DAKOTA CITY -- Northeast Nebraska residents age 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Dakota County Health Department and Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, both announced the new eligibility Wednesday on their websites and Facebook pages. Health care workers and those age 65 or older will receive priority.

Dakota County residents who wish to receive the vaccine can register by clicking on a link posted on the Dakota County Health Department website at dakotacountyhealth.org.

Once registered, someone will contact residents to schedule an appointment

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said that those who want to be vaccinated can register online at vaccinate.ne.gov or can call one of the local vaccine providers. To see a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the department's four-county area, visit the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/nnphd.