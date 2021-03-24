 Skip to main content
NE Nebraska residents 18 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
NE Nebraska residents 18 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

First responders get COVID-19 vaccine (copy)
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA CITY -- Northeast Nebraska residents age 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Dakota County Health Department and Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, both announced the new eligibility Wednesday on their websites and Facebook pages. Health care workers and those age 65 or older will receive priority.

Dakota County residents who wish to receive the vaccine can register by clicking on a link posted on the Dakota County Health Department website at dakotacountyhealth.org.

Once registered, someone will contact residents to schedule an appointment

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said that those who want to be vaccinated can register online at vaccinate.ne.gov or can call one of the local vaccine providers. To see a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the department's four-county area, visit the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/nnphd.

Both health departments ask residents to help anyone they know who does not have access to the internet or social media to get signed up. Residents of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties can call 800-375-2260 or (402) 375-2200 for assistance.

If you have difficulties signing up, call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hotline at 531-249-1873.

