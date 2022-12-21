Nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project came to Sioux City, some healthy practices still remain

SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents.

Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.

Did these healthy changes, which were all voluntary, have staying power?

“We haven’t monitored it, but I know that some of the restaurants still have the healthier options,” Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said. “They talked about removing the salt from the table. I’m not sure that’s a practice that still exists.”

Jitters, an eatery and coffee shop at 306 Virginia St., was Sioux City’s first Blue Zones-approved restaurant. Owner Sarah Kragthorpe said healthy options are still in place at Jitters, including a cold water station that encourages customers to stay hydrated. The healthy menu choices include a white meat chicken salad with celery, lettuce and tomato; Thai chicken with white rice and peanut sauce; garden salad wrap with mixed greens and other fresh vegetables; and curried chicken with homemade sauce.

“It really was just a good way to showcase our menu, because the majority of what we had on ours already qualified. It worked out really well for us,” Kragthrope said of the Blue Zones Project. “We have not changed or taken any of those items that were selected off the menu and they are featured separately from everything else that we do.”

Healthy choices

Blue Zones was created by author Dan Buettner, who explored places in the world where a high percentage of people live longer, healthier lives. The project aimed to incorporate the ideas from the healthy communities Buettner visited into Iowa cities.

Sioux City was selected as a Blue Zones demonstration site in January 2013, one of seven cities in Iowa chosen at that time. The city was officially recognized as a certified Blue Zones Community in August 2015.

The Blue Zones Project was a key component of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. In 2011, then-Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad unveiled the initiative through which Iowa hoped to become the healthiest state in the nation within five years.

According to data from the initiative, after jumping from No. 16 in 2011 to No. 9 in 2012, the state’s wellbeing ranking has been on a relatively downward trajectory. In 2020, Iowa ranked 36th out of 50 states for overall well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which brings together more than 600 proven health risks into a single measure.

Sioux City received special assistance and support from the Blue Zones Project, which is funded by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, to implement permanent home, work, school and social environmental and policy changes. The changes were designed to “make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

The Sioux City Blue Zones project team, a group of residents and city leaders, developed a blueprint to implement the changes. In total, more than 13,000 residents, along with several local businesses and schools, ended up participating as part of Blue Zones’ effort to help residents have more wellness-oriented lifestyles.

“The restaurants had joined in to do this. Many of the nonprofits. All of those individuals began to participate and come to the table. We all learned a lot from it,” Grieme said. “I would say it was really the perception and the concept and some of the strategies that are still serving us to this day.”

Blue Zones grocery stores stocked bottled water in coolers at every checkout, created a “healthy” checkout lane brimming with fresh fruit, granola bars and other nutritious snacks, and had dietitians on site. Signs marking parking spaces at the back of store parking lots also encouraged customers to “Walk Farther Live Longer.”

Scott Wieck, marketing coordinator for Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard, said Hy-Vee currently has one dietitian for the Sioux City market, rather than a dietitian on site at each store location. He said he isn’t aware of any remaining signage in the store’s parking lot, either.

“We have water up front in coolers and granola bars and that type of stuff,” he said of the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee location. “I don’t think there’s the signs. We did have a dietitian up until a couple months ago.”

Trail improvements

Matt Salvatore, who became Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director in 2014, came in on the tail end of Sioux City’s participation in the Blue Zones Project. He said he attended some meetings, but didn’t have a huge role in the project.

“I think people started thinking a lot more about health and fitness and access to areas to do that,” he said.

For more than a decade, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts waited for the city to build a section of pavement along the Missouri River that would link the city’s southernmost trail, in Chautauqua Park, to Chris Larsen Park. In the fall of 2021, the city completed that long-awaited connection to the riverfront trail.

The city’s current trail system is a continuation of efforts jumpstarted by the Blue Zones Project.

“People want access to trails. We have a great trail system,” Salvatore said. “When I first got to Sioux City, it was fragmented and didn’t continuously connect. Now, we’re getting to a point where we’re going to be able to enjoy our trail system in one continuous loop. We’re excited about achieving that goal for the city.”

Since Sioux City’s Blue Zones Community status was a “one-time designation,” Grieme said it can’t be taken away.

“They don’t come back and check it again,” he said. “We were basically certified as a Blue Zones Community — one of those that met it. There isn’t any re-credentialing that goes along with it.”