Nearly $700K bridge near Moville opens in Woodbury County

"It was a worthwhile addition," he said.

In January 2019, County Board Chairman Keith Radig contended the money would be better spent on frontage road improvements one mile south in Moville, to boost business prospects, but the other four supervisors said the Haskell bridge project should stay on track.

The bridge took hits in two severe water events from McElhany Creek between 2014 and 2017. The structure was removed and the area was barricaded for a few years. Only one farmhouse lies on that span of Haskell Avenue.

Rural Moville residents in county meetings since 2017 cited the necessity of replacing the bridge. Many Moville residents used Haskell Avenue as the quicker way to reach County Road K-64 to the north than going via Iowa Highway 140. Those three roads essentially form a triangle, with Haskell as the shorter option than Highway 140.

Radig said keeping Haskell closed would mean a drive of a half-mile further, something that might cost drivers a minute of time.

Moville area farmers said a key point is that the intersection of K-64 and Highway 140 is unsafe. A 2017 Journal article compiled government sources and statistics, showing only one wreck had been reported in 17 years at the intersection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.