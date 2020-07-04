Nearly 95 percent of Woodbury County's COVID-19 cases have recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Only a small fraction of all the people in Woodbury County who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus are still considered to have an active infection.

Since the outbreak began in March, some 3,215 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, but of those, 3,039 -- or about 94.5 percent of them -- are now considered recovered, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Siouxland District Health Department.

Siouxland District Health reported six new COVID-19 infections on Saturday; recoveries have been outpacing new positive test results in the county for weeks.

The criteria for recovery from the virus, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include not having had a fever for the past 72 hours (without the use of fever-alleviating medication), while other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, also improve. All this must happen no less than 10 days since symptoms first appeared.