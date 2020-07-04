Nearly 95 percent of Woodbury County's COVID-19 cases have recovered

SIOUX CITY -- Only a small fraction of all the people in Woodbury County who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus are still considered to have an active infection.
Since the outbreak began in March, some 3,215 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, but of those, 3,039 -- or about 94.5 percent of them -- are now considered recovered, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Siouxland District Health Department.
Siouxland District Health reported six new COVID-19 infections on Saturday; recoveries have been outpacing new positive test results in the county for weeks.
The criteria for recovery from the virus, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include not having had a fever for the past 72 hours (without the use of fever-alleviating medication), while other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, also improve. All this must happen no less than 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
The Dakota County Health Department did not release new COVID-19 data on Saturday, and it has not released recovery data for weeks. As of Friday, 1,789 people in the county had tested positive for the virus, though a large proportion of these have likely recovered since the outbreak began there in April.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department also did not release any new COVID-19 information Saturday for Dixon, Cedar, Thurston and Wayne counties. On Friday no new infections were recorded in any of these counties.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded new infections Saturday, but none saw more than five and several had zero. In South Dakota, Union County reported one additional positive test, while Yankton and Clay counties reported none.
