SIOUX CITY -- Nearly 400 Woodbury County residents who sustained losses in last month's flooding have applied for federal disaster assistance, a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman said.
As of Monday, 372 individuals from the county had registered with FEMA, said Rossyveth Rey-Berrios, the agency's spokesperson for Woodbury and Monona counties.
In Monona, 62 residents registered for assistance as of Monday, Rey-Berrios said.
In the aftermath of the flooding, a Disaster Recovery Center opened at the Security Institute on the campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College. The DRC will close after Thursday, but Rey-Berrios points out that individuals can continue to register by phone, 800-621-3362, or online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov through May 22 if they incurred physical damage and Dec. 23 for economic injury. On a smart phone, users can download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”
Woodbury and Monona were among seven counties in western Iowa that qualified for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program, as a result of a disaster declaration issued by President Trump. The Individual Assistance Program offers aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses, regardless of income.
The three other counties -- Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby - lie in southwest Iowa, the region of the state hardest hit by the spring flooding. As of Monday, the number of individuals applying for assistance were: Fremont (482); Harrison (149); Mills (424); Pottawattamie (69) and Shelby (26), for a seven-county total of 1,584, according to FEMA data.
Flood victims in 18 other contiguous in western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota may eligible for SBA disaster loans. In Siouxland, the contiguous counties include: Cherokee, Crawford, Ida and Plymouth in Iowa; Dakota and Thurston in Nebraska and Union in South Dakota.
The state/federal DRCs serve as one-stop information centers that provide a place for homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage from the severe storms and flooding, beginning March 12, to obtain information in a face-to-face setting. Specialists from FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and other state and federal agencies explain assistance programs, provide information about available services, help survivors register for assistance and/or check the status of their disaster aid applications.
Assistance options include FEMA programs, Small Business Administration disaster loans, faith-based organizations or non-profit organizations like the American Red Cross and United Way.