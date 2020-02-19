Nearly 100 Le Mars-based National Guard soldiers deploying to Africa

LE MARS, Iowa -- A group of roughly 90 soldiers in the Le Mars-based Troop C, First Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, is set to be deployed to Africa later this year.
Col. Michael Wunn, a public affairs officer for the Army National Guard, said the troop will be deployed to the Horn of Africa, though he could not specify which country. They'll mobilize and begin preparations in June and should arrive on the continent by the end of the summer.
Their first stop will be Fort Bliss, Texas, where the troops will complete their final training and readiness checks before deploying.
Troop C will be performing "general security" on the deployment, Wunn said. They are expected to be there for one year.
The deployment is part of Operation Enduring Freedom in the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR). U.S. AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations, exercises and security cooperation activities in Africa, its island nations and surrounding waters.
This is the second of several deployments announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General, during his Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa General Assembly on Jan. 16.
Send-off ceremonies for the troop are being planned for June. This will be the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The troop previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010, according to a press release.
Additional mobilization announcements are expected in the near future.