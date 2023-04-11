DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — Nearly a year and a half ago, Dakota County Historical Society President Dennis Reinert and a small team of archaeological investigators came up empty-handed while looking for a lost cemetery believed to be the oldest in the area.

Tuesday morning, as he stood in a field halfway between Dakota City and Homer, Nebraska, near F Avenue, Reinert had renewed confidence that what once was Omadi Cemetery would soon be found.

"Before, we were guessing," Reinert said over the phone. "Now, I'm 90% certain this is it."

A brief history

The Omadi Cemetery, also known as Sand Ridge, only really operated from 1856 through about 1866 and served the long-since abandoned village of Omadi, Nebraska, according to Reinert. He said it may have contained several dozen people at one time and would be the oldest graveyard in Dakota County. When people left the town of about 400, for promises of gold in Colorado or to get away from an encroaching Missouri River, the cemetery stopped having much purpose.

Reinert previously said he came to know of the site while talking with "an old-timer" who asked him if he knew about Dakota County's first cemetery. "I immediately thought of the Dakota City cemetery but the old timer said, 'No, it was the old Omadi.'"

In October 2021, Reinert welcomed a team of archaeological investigators to a property near 210th Street where they believed the former burial site sat. Using what's known as ground-penetrating radar, which sends electromagnetic waves into the ground and receives any reflected pulses they encounter, the team spent hours combing through a field of grass and wildflowers in an attempt to find buried headstones or signs of soil disturbance where a grave might have been dug. Any readings taken would then be furthered analyzed, offsite, on a computer.

"If you dig a hole, you can't put the dirt back in the same way it came out," Reinert said.

Possible Omadi Cemetery site overhead This overhead map of the Dakota County field, halfway between Dakota City and Homer, Nebraska, is from the 1930s and is believed to show evide…

About eight weeks ago, Reinert said he received a picture of property, in the 2000 block of F Avenue in Dakota City, from North Sioux City resident Mike Huber who had seen coverage of the 2021 endeavor.

"(I was) doing research for other projects, it was a 1930s aerial photo I was looking at for the whole region and I just zoomed in and that particular tract stood out," Huber said.

The new proposed spot for Omadi Cemetery is less than two miles away from where the town existed.

Once he learned of the "new location," Reinert helped put together an investigative team that included a state archaeologist Dave Williams, who works with History Nebraska, and Bob and Catherine Nickel of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Omadi Cemetery Mapping Catherine and Bob Nickel guide a ground-penetrating radar device across a field in Dakota County Nebraska on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

A husband-and-wife duo, the Nickels were responsible for guiding the radar across the field. The process is to go back-and-forth in one-half meter increments.

"How many meters total?" Catherine Nickel asked. Bob Nickel responded: "Too many."

Though they didn't find anything in 2021, the pair were back on Tuesday morning to try and find Omadi once more.

"Pretty much why you do it," Catherine Nickel said. "Hoping to find something."

Williams said he was contracting with the Nickels family to take field notes and assist with the data-gathering process in whatever way possible. If any irregularities arise during the processing stage, he said the team could cordon off specific sections of the land for further analysis.

"If it looks like we've got the Omadi Cemetery out here, we'll look at steps to protect it," Williams said.

Difficulties

Though the Nickels haven't actually been tasked with looking for an entire cemetery before, Catherine said they do have experience searching for unmarked graves. In addition, the married couple's looked for Native villages in the Dakotas and scoured Cape Canaveral for shipwrecks.

Nickel said working with ground-penetrating radar in a field used for agriculture can be tricky because its tougher to tell ground disturbances apart. Williams added, "It's a tilled field. We aren't seeing any depressions that would say there are graves here."

To muddle things even more, the piece of land the crew was exploring didn't go right up to any boundary lines. It was right in the middle of the field.

"(It's) not lined up with any section lines anywhere," Reinert said.

One further complicating factor: the proposed carbon-capture pipeline from Navigator could bisect the land where the Omadi Cemetery may be hiding. Landowner Sheila Curiel, who is opposed to the proposal, suggested the discovery of a piece of history may alter those plans.

"This is so bizarre to me," Curiel said. "I hadn't ever heard there was any chance of anything (here)." Prior to getting the phone call from Reinert, Curiel said she didn't "know him from a hill of beans."

Records for the Omadi Cemetery are also quite spotty as it went by two names and its cemetery board merged with the Omaha Valley Cemetery Board at some unknown point in time.

"So it gets really weird," Reinert's wife, Sally, said. She has been helping out with Historical Society work as long as her husband has. The two former educators joined the organization together as a way to see more of each other and learn all they can about the county.

What's next?

If the Omadi Cemetery does get discovered on Curiel's land, both she and Dennis Reinert said they would make sure to mark the space in someway. In fact, Dennis Reinert said he has talked with the Dakota County Commissioners about getting signage for the area.

When asked about the importance of finding the burial yard, Reinert was unequivocal.

"I think it's obvious: It's the first and oldest cemetery in the county," he said. "It's important to save at least that history."