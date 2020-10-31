Nebraska ballot measures would allow a casino at South Sioux City's Atokad track

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Horse racing is the oldest form of legal gambling in Nebraska, dating back to a constitutional amendment voters approved in 1934.
The Cornhusker State's racetracks, which include Atokad Park in South Sioux City, thrived for decades but fell on hard times beginning in the 1990s, when neighboring Iowa legalized riverboat casinos, followed by land casinos.
The biggest blow to the state's racing industry came in 1995, when the Ak-Sar-Ben track in Omaha closed down.
“Gambling across the river put (Ak-Sar-Ben) out of business, that's the sole reason," said Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). "In an ironic turn of events, casino gaming put Ak-Sar-Ben out of business, (but) casino gaming will bring the horseracing industry back to what it was when Ak-Sar-Ben was around!"
If passed, three ballot measures would pave the way for a casino at Atokad and the five other tracks in Nebraska, potentially breathing life back into the faded industry.
The three initiatives, 429, 430 and 431, are the culmination of a years-long effort by Ho-Chunk, Inc., which purchased the then-shuttered Atokad in 2016, with the aim of building a casino and events center there at an estimated cost of over $30 million. Initiative 429, the linchpin of the three, is an amendment to the state's constitution that would allow casino betting at licensed racetracks, while the other two establish regulatory and tax authority over the casinos.
Ho-Chunk, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which represents the state’s six tracks, to gather the required signatures to bring the casino measures to the ballot. Their prior attempt to get expanded gambling on the ballot in 2016 failed when Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale rejected tens of thousands of the petition signatures.
The Ho-Chunk-led group commissioned a poll that showed 64 percent of voters support changing the constitution to allow casino games at the tracks.
Proponents have long argued that untold numbers of Nebraskans cross the border to gamble at casinos in Iowa and other states, leaving behind over $500 million per year.
“All that money is seeping into other jurisdictions. It’s about time that money stayed in Nebraska,’’ Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said earlier this year.
Opponents warn that the ballot initiatives would result in bankruptcies, crime and numerous other social ills rooted in gambling addiction.
A longtime Nebraska anti-casino group, called "Gambling with the Good Life" (a play on Nebraska's "The Good Life" slogan) has mobilized its forces against the initiatives. During an Oct. 15 conference call with business leaders who are opposed to casinos, Gambling with the Good Life executive director Pat Loontjer said this year's ballot initiative "is probably the largest battle that we've ever fought."
"All of the funding that is coming to support the constitutional change is coming from one source, and that is (the) Ho-Chunk tribe. Ho-Chunk has put up $3 million to buy the signatures, and they said they intend to put in at least another $3 million for the advertising," she said.
(The "Ho-Chunk tribe" is actually the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska; Ho-Chunk, Inc. is owned by the Winnebago Tribe, but Ho-Chunk itself is not the tribe.)
Loontjer cautioned that passage of the ballot initiatives would mean "that the Native Americans can have casinos all over the state. They are virtually untaxed and unregulated."
Casino opponents have launched their own ad campaign, including a mailer from Keep the Good Life, another anti-casino group, that warned the ballot measures would allow “Indian casinos’’ to be built across the state and that the “Indian casinos’’ would not pay state taxes.
The mailer featured a photo and quotes from Omaha’s billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has opposed an expansion of gambling in the past. Buffett quickly disavowed the “anti-Native American’’ tone from the group, which is tied to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“It’s designed to be a purposeful scare tactic,” Morgan told the Omaha World-Herald. “The fact it has racial overtones is disturbing. It’s a tactic from a bygone era.”
In August, Ricketts posted a denunciation of casinos on the governor's website, under the headline "Gambling with Nebraska: A Losing Bet." In it, he pointed to research shows that Nebraska ranks as the fourth-least gambling-addicted state in America.
"It’s not just about the rankings. There’s a real human cost to casinos. When thinking about casino gambling, it’s important to remember that the house always wins. The allure of hitting the jackpot overshadows the more common reality of players going broke chasing the dream of winning it all. In 2017, Americans lost $107 billion from all forms of legalized gambling," the governor wrote.
Morgan said Ricketts' opposition to gambling is "a little bit hypocritical," because the Ricketts family is part-owner of the Chicago Cubs -- and the team has reportedly considered opening a sportsbook at Wrigley Field. It would be the first MLB team to open a sportsbook at a stadium, though it is not clear if the Ricketts family has been directly involved in these negotiations.
"So, is it OK for him to it, but not us?" Morgan asked rhetorically.
WHAT THE INITIATIVES WOULD DO
Initiative 429 would amend the state constitution to allow casino gambling at licensed tracks. Initiative 430 is a proposed law that would authorize casinos at licensed racetracks and create a seven-member Nebraska Gaming Commission to oversee and regulate those casinos.
Initiative 431 would impose a 20 percent tax on casino revenues. Of that, 70 percent would go to the Property Tax Credit Fund, with the intent of lowering Nebraska property taxes; 25 percent would flow to the city or county governments where the tracks are located; 2.5 percent would support treatment for compulsive gamblers; and 2.5 percent would go into the state's general fund.
Approval of the measures would lead to an additional $1 million in state and local taxes annually and produce an economic impact of $8.3 million in Dakota County alone, according to study commissioned by the Ho-Chunk-led group, Keep the Money in Nebraska.
McNally said the measures would revive the state’s racing industry, which she said is "a shadow of its former self" compared to the halcyon days before casino boats arrived in Iowa and siphoned away the tracks' revenues.
"That's the whole goal, is to get this vote to pass, for gambling, and Nebraska's racing is going to get good again," said Jake Olesiak, a 33-year old jockey whose racing career has taken him to tracks in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona and elsewhere, during the Atokad races in October.
Due to dwindling attendance and betting, the state's six tracks collectively hold just 53 live racing days per year, the bare minimum the state requires to keep their licenses. Atokad has held just one annual day of races for the past several years, with the exception being this year, when a single race each was held Oct. 17-18.
OPPONENTS WARN OF CONSEQUENCES
The anti-gambling activists, including 32 Nebraska businesses that provided statements of solidarity, have warned expanded gambling could lead to massive workplace embezzlement, bankruptcies, tax increases, employee tardiness and absenteeism, decreased productivity and increased workplace accidents, crime, divorce, suicide and the destruction of families.
"Predatory gambling is prevalent in these casinos," said Monte Brown, an Omaha businessman who said his company lost millions of dollars because of an employee whose gambling habit led to embezzlement. "They're just not a building that's thrown up real quick. There's a lot of thought, there's a lot of science to it, and they know how to make people addicted."
Brown, a board member for Gambling with the Good Life, argues most of the revenues from Iowa's casinos flow out of the state, and that Iowa has seen no appreciable benefit from having casinos.
McNally and Morgan countered that the casino opponents' claims of gambling-induced social decay are unfounded.
"As far as theft and crime and those kinds of things, those things have not borne out. And every study that we've found has shown the opposite, or that (casino gambling) doesn't make any difference," McNally said. "Our bankruptcy rate (in Nebraska) right now, is higher than South Dakota and Iowa, and they both have casino gaming."
"There's casinos in Sioux City, there's casinos -- three of them -- in Council Bluffs. Neither one of them fell into the ocean," Morgan said.
Morgan expressed dismay at how ugly the campaign has become, with Ho-Chunk and the Winnebago Tribe becoming a target of opponents.
"There's been a lot of money spent on negative advertising, really playing on -- somehow, the fact that we're a tribe, like this is all some secret plot to get Indian casinos," Morgan said. "That's certainly not true."
