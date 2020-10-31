Nebraska ballot measures would allow a casino at South Sioux City's Atokad track

Initiative 431 would impose a 20 percent tax on casino revenues. Of that, 70 percent would go to the Property Tax Credit Fund, with the intent of lowering Nebraska property taxes; 25 percent would flow to the city or county governments where the tracks are located; 2.5 percent would support treatment for compulsive gamblers; and 2.5 percent would go into the state's general fund.

Approval of the measures would lead to an additional $1 million in state and local taxes annually and produce an economic impact of $8.3 million in Dakota County alone, according to study commissioned by the Ho-Chunk-led group, Keep the Money in Nebraska.

McNally said the measures would revive the state’s racing industry, which she said is "a shadow of its former self" compared to the halcyon days before casino boats arrived in Iowa and siphoned away the tracks' revenues.

"That's the whole goal, is to get this vote to pass, for gambling, and Nebraska's racing is going to get good again," said Jake Olesiak, a 33-year old jockey whose racing career has taken him to tracks in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona and elsewhere, during the Atokad races in October.