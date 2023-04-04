SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Three Siouxland projects have each been awarded $750,000 in economic recovery funding, according to a recent announcement from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The Center for Rural Affairs, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and City of South Sioux City are among 14 recipients receiving a total of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The projects are all within Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) in Greater Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development received applications for 30 projects totaling over $30 million in requests.

Nebraska Economic Development awards Andy Hovey, owner of Hovey Construction, talks during an interview Thursday about a housing development he is building along East 17th Street …

The QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska was created under Legislative Bill 1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency.

South Sioux City will use its funding for infrastructure to support a phase of the new Missouri View Subdivision by Hovey Construction.

With first-time home buyers entering the market and families growing out of their homes, the demand for single-family homes is high in the city, according to Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez.

"We can't build them fast enough," he said of single-family homes.

Andy Hovey, owner of Jefferson, South Dakota-based Hovey Construction, said four phases are planned for the housing development, located south on E. 17th Street. Early this year, Hovey Construction completed its last house in Phase 1 of the project, which has a dozen homes.

The price range is between $315,000 and $350,000, Hovey said as he stood on East 17th Street in front of a ranch-style home under construction in Phase 2 of the development, which will also feature 12 homes. "The majority of them are going to be three-bedrooms, two-baths."

Nebraska Economic Development awards Andy Hovey, owner of Hovey Construction, talks during an interview Thursday about a housing development he is building along East 17th Street …

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's award will fund a walking trail around Kelly Pond, as well as three parks in the Thunder Way and BIA complex neighborhoods and Ho-Chunk Village 2.0.

According to information provided by the tribe, these gathering places will support healthy lifestyles and create stronger and safer neighborhoods, while decreasing obesity and diabetes rates.

The Center for Rural Affairs, which is headquartered in Lyons, Nebraska, will use its funding to revitalize and support public spaces, such as farmers markets and community gardens. The grant will also help the Center advise on food and craft art production, as well as provide small business training and mini-grants.

Kristine Flyinghawk, Native communities manager, said the funding will allow for longer sustainability in the Center's programming for Indigenous communities in Thurston County.

The programing covers three main needs through placemaking for the Winnebago and Omaha tribes: health and wellbeing; communities, culture and belonging; and knowledge, employment and skills.

"Our goal is to create and revitalize public spaces that facilitate access to healthy food, support food and art-based businesses, improve the quality of life for residents of the qualified census tracts and attract visitors to the area," Flyinghawk said. "This project builds on existing efforts to rebuild the local food system and provide support through placemaking and food and arts-based business development."

The programming includes youth nutrition and financial education workshops, traditional harvesting and foraging classes, workshops on food preservation, and small business advising and business plan writing and development.

QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska recipients

Banisters Leadership Academy - $368,500

Center for Rural Affairs - $750,000

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney - $400,000

City of Norfolk - $81,500

South Sioux City - $750,000

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska - $750,000

United Way of South Central Nebraska Inc. - $750,000

City of Fairbury - $750,000

City of Fairbury - $1,000,000

City of Norfolk - $1,500,000

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney- $750,000

The Salvation Army DBA The Salvation Army of Norfolk - $1,000,000

Nebraska Enterprise Fund - $750,000

City of Beatrice - $400,000

Nebraska Economic Development awards A home being built by Hovey Construction is shown Thursday along East 17th Street in South Sioux City. The City of South Sioux City is using a…