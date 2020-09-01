Nebraska extends Phase 3 COVID-19 measures

Students on the Tuesday/Thursday list come to school on Tuesday and Thursday and participate online the other three days.

"Our PK-3 students will remain on-site. The ability to cohort by grade, close down common areas, and 100% compliance with mask wearing as students enter, exit, and move through the halls make it possible to remain on site and limit exposure," according to a letter from Hinton's administrative team, which was dated Aug. 31 and addressed to families in the district.

MMCRU also announced a hybrid schedule for learning, which will begin Thursday and extend through Sept. 22.

A high number of students at the RU center have been forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and a high number of staff members at the MMC center have become symptomatic and are awaiting test results, Superintendent Dan Barkel said in a letter to the MMCRU community.

"A hybrid schedule means that we will have half of our students in our buildings while the other half will be learning at home remotely," Barkel wrote.

On Tuesday, Plymouth County's percentage of positive COVID-19 tests during the past two weeks dipped slightly to 22.4 percent, which ranked third among Iowa counties. The Plymouth County led the state on Monday with a rate of 23.8 percent.