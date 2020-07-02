Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway sign unveiled in S. Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Vietnam War Memorial wall bears the names of 160 Medal of Honor recipients.
One had to wonder if the cooling breeze blowing across Siouxland Freedom Park Thursday morning was their combined spirit, taking in the honor of seeing one of Nebraska's longest highways named in their honor.
With South Sioux City's half-scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial as a backdrop, the first sign that will be posted along U.S. Highway 20 to mark its designation as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway was unveiled.
"It's not a sign, it's what that sign represents. It's honoring Nebraska's greatest heroes," said Daryl Harrison, of Thurston, Nebraska, president of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation.
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill approving the naming in January, making Nebraska the fifth state to formally adopt the Medal of Honor name for U.S. 20, which runs 3,365 miles through 12 states from the Pacific Ocean in Oregon to the Atlantic Ocean in Boston. Once each state has designated U.S. 20 as a Medal of Honor highway, it will be eligible to be declared the National Medal of Honor Highway. Freedom Park already has been named the center of the honorary route, Harrison said.
The standard green-and-white highway marker will be installed near Martin Field west of South Sioux City. The second sign will be unveiled near the Nebraska-Wyoming border next week.
"I'm very happy to get it for all the hell our veterans went through," said Gene Twiford, a Laurel, Nebraska, veteran who about a year ago launched the effort to have U.S. 20's 432-mile route across the state named in honor of those who have received the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration recognizing acts of valor by U.S. military service members. Twiford was given the honor of lifting the cover off the sign to the applause of the dozens of people there to witness it.
Harrison said the Medal of Honor Foundation currently is raising money to pay for 16 of the $2,000 signs to be posted along the highway across the state.
At the conclusion of Thursday's ceremony, the former teacher said he had an assignment for everyone as they left.
"I charge you with this challenge. Never ever refer to that highway as Highway 20 ever again. It is now the Medal of Honor Highway in Nebraska," he said.
