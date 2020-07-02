Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway sign unveiled in South Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Vietnam War Memorial wall bears the names of 160 Medal of Honor recipients.

One had to wonder if the cooling breeze blowing across Siouxland Freedom Park Thursday morning was their combined spirit, taking in the honor of seeing one of Nebraska's longest highways named in their honor.

With South Sioux City's half-scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial as a backdrop, the first sign that will be posted along U.S. Highway 20 to mark its designation as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway was unveiled.

"It's not a sign, it's what that sign represents. It's honoring Nebraska's greatest heroes," said Daryl Harrison, of Thurston, Nebraska, president of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill approving the naming in January, making Nebraska the fifth state to formally adopt the Medal of Honor name for U.S. 20, which runs 3,365 miles through 12 states from the Pacific Ocean in Oregon to the Atlantic Ocean in Boston. Once each state has designated U.S. 20 as a Medal of Honor highway, it will be eligible to be declared the National Medal of Honor Highway. Freedom Park already has been named the center of the honorary route, Harrison said.