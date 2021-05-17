Nebraska planting conditions favorable so far; rain likely this week

PONCA, Neb. -- Spring planting conditions were favorable in Northeast Nebraska last week, with mostly dry and warm conditions. But there is a threat of rain this week.

Rain chances for Ponca hover between 30 and 40 percent Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chances will hit 70 percent. The forecast is nearly identical in Wayne, Hartington, Pender and Winnebago, Nebraska.

The rain might not amount to much in the early part of the week -- probably not more than a fraction of an inch through Tuesday. Excessively soggy soil conditions can be a hindrance to spring planting.

Crop progress was fair across the state through May 9, according to a USDA crop report for Nebraska.

For the week ending May 9, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 68 percent adequate, though 23 percent was short and 6 percent was very short. Subsoil moisture was comparable, with 67 percent adequate, 23 percent short and eight percent very short.