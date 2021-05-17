 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska planting conditions favorable so far; rain likely this week
0 comments

Nebraska planting conditions favorable so far; rain likely this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spring planting

A farmer plants a field along U.S. Highway 20 near Martinsburg, Neb., last week.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

PONCA, Neb. -- Spring planting conditions were favorable in Northeast Nebraska last week, with mostly dry and warm conditions. But there is a threat of rain this week. 

Rain chances for Ponca hover between 30 and 40 percent Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chances will hit 70 percent. The forecast is nearly identical in Wayne, Hartington, Pender and Winnebago, Nebraska. 

The rain might not amount to much in the early part of the week -- probably not more than a fraction of an inch through Tuesday. Excessively soggy soil conditions can be a hindrance to spring planting. 

Crop progress was fair across the state through May 9, according to a USDA crop report for Nebraska. 

For the week ending May 9, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 68 percent adequate, though 23 percent was short and 6 percent was very short. Subsoil moisture was comparable, with 67 percent adequate, 23 percent short and eight percent very short. 

Corn planted through May 9 was at 71 percent, behind last year's 76 percent but ahead of the 57 percent five-year average. Twelve percent of the corn had emerged, behind 27 percent last year but not too far off the average of 16 percent. 

Soybeans planted were at 47 percent, near last year's 51 percent and well ahead of the 26 percent average. Three percent of soybeans had emerged, near last year's 5 percent and slightly above the 3 percent average. 

Winter wheat conditions were rated 42 percent fair, 37 percent good, 12 percent poor, 5 percent poor and 4 percent excellent.

Oats were rated 47 percent good, 39 percent fair, 6 percent excellent and 6 percent poor. Oats were 97 percent planted, ahead of 90 percent last year and the average of 87 percent. Eighty percent of oats had emerged, ahead of 68 percent last year and 65 percent on average. 

Sorghum planted was at 6 percent, behind last year's 14 percent but near the average of 8 percent. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
How to grow a beautiful pumpkin, with advice from a master gardener
Siouxland Life

How to grow a beautiful pumpkin, with advice from a master gardener

Marion Cain, a master gardener with the Iowa State University Outreach and Extension, said she plants pumpkins in late May, after the threat of frost has passed. Pumpkins are native to Mexico, and they hate frost. (The Spanish word for pumpkin is "calabaza." A popular autumn dish in Mexico is "calabaza en tacha" -- candied, heavily sweetened pumpkin.) 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News