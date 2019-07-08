LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska regulators and Big Ox Energy struck an agreement Monday to extend the decision date of whether or not the troubled South Sioux City biogas plant will be allowed to keep its state environmental permits.
The agreement stipulated that Big Ox cease operations immediately. However, the Wisconsin-based company has 60 days — until Sept. 9 — to report any further issues pertaining to the site of energy production and to properly take care of environmental issues at the facility.
"Big Ox is not currently operating and will continue not to operate during the pendency of this case, and they will not resume use of their bio-digesters either," Susan Ugai, a representative of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, said.
"We have made an inspection of the digester solids, which have been placed outside of the building, and our inspector found that those have been cleaned up," Ugai added.
Ugai spoke at a hearing before the Nebraska Public Service Commission Monday in Lincoln. The hearing was scheduled to give Big Ox an opportunity to tell the commission why its two state permits should not be revoked.
Big Ox attorney Mike Linder said Big Ox is looking to retain tbe operating permits or possibly to transfer them to another operator.
"We would like the permits to stay," Linder said. "Having the permits active just keeps the opportunity for somebody — whether it be (the city of South Sioux City) or potentially another buyer, although I don't necessarily think that's going to be the case."
During the hearing, some sparks flew between Guerry and Ugai. Guerry stated that Big Ox had followed protocol in regards to an update of a wastewater bypass Big Ox installed. Ugai said that Big Ox had not submitted any report in regards to the bypass, even though they were required to.
Melanie Whittamore-Mantzios, a state-appointed hearing officer, presided over Monday's proceedings. Whittamore-Mantzios agreed to extend a decision on Big Ox's permits until Sept. 9.
The future of the energy plant is muddled, said Brian McManus, a spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Enviornment and Energy.
"At this point, our analysis is focusing on their permits," McManus said. "There were a number of issues in compliance that they're still working on. With the 60 days, there will be more information submitted to us so that we can come to a final decision."
During Linder's testimony, Whittamore-Mantzios asked him if he could offer any assurance that a new permit holder would be compliant to the requirements of the permits.
"Anyone assuming those permits needs to have full confidence that they could meet the permitable requirements," Linder said.