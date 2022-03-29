Nebraska Science Festival featuring events in Wayne

WAYNE, NEB. -- All throughout the month of April, the statewide Nebraska Science Festival will be running events meant to get people more interested in science. And one of the participating cities for 2022 is none other Wayne.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Science Festival, some of the scheduled events include: stops at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College, a Public Science Expo at the Durham Museum in Omaha and a "Virtual Science Café" through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

For more information, the release recommends people visit "nescifest.com" and then click "Schedule."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.