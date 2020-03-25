You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska state parks close lodging because of COVID-19
Ponca State Park

Ponca State Park in Ponca, Neb., is shown in May 2011. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Wednesday announced that all lodging and cabins in state parks will be closed in April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file

LINCOLN, Neb. -- In an effort to prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 disease, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Wednesday announced it will temporarily close state park lodging in April.

Lodging facilities and cabin rentals will be closed April 1-30 and possibly longer if conditions require it. Tent and RV camping are available and will be evaluated in accordance with state and federal directives and local health department guidelines.

Public shower buildings are closed through April 30, but park bathrooms, which are sanitized regularly, remain open.

State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, hiking, camping, fishing and recreation while maintaining social distancing.

