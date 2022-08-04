Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatality situation in Laurel

LAUREL, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is currently investigating an incident from Thursday morning that involved multiple fatalities in the town of Laurel, Nebraska.
According to a press release, "the situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation."
News Channel Nebraska reported law enforcement officers, including those with the Cedar County Sheriff, were clustered around Third and Elm Street (which is on the east side of town) and that several witnesses said they either saw or heard an explosion around 3 a.m. News Channel Nebraska then noted: "Officials with hazmat suits were seen walking toward the scene by the middle of Thursday morning."
At 3:30 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol is holding a press conference about the situation at a "law enforcement command post" at St. Mary's Catholic Church.