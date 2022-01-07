Neighborhood Network Family Fun Night is tonight

SIOUX CITY -- Neighborhood Network Family Fun Night, an event which features fun, community and food, will take place tonight at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

This free event, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., is sponsored by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, Sioux City Parks and Recreation, and Smithfield Foods. There are three goals for this event:

This event will include the climbing wall (only 75 spots available), bounce houses, games, booths, and free food provided by Smithfield Foods.

The Original Siouxland Rocks, City of Sioux City Police Department, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City, VC Crazy bounce house, and other groups will be in attendance.

