Neighborhood Network's Family Fun Night is tonight

SIOUX CITY -- The Neighborhood Network’s Family Fun Night starts at 6 p.m. at Riverside, Leif Erikson and Lewis pools.
Families attending the two-hour event can swim for free, grab a bite to eat, hang out with the Sioux City Police Department, and get some prizes. There will be representatives from Neighborhood Network at all three locations.
This event is normally held in January at the Long Lines Rec Center but was postponed and reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
