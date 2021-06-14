 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighborhood Network's Family Fun Night is tonight
0 Comments

Neighborhood Network's Family Fun Night is tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Neighborhood Network’s Family Fun Night starts at 6 p.m. at Riverside, Leif Erikson and Lewis pools.

Families attending the two-hour event can swim for free, grab a bite to eat, hang out with the Sioux City Police Department, and get some prizes. There will be representatives from Neighborhood Network at all three locations.

This event is normally held in January at the Long Lines Rec Center but was postponed and reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Fun Night
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Otherworldly glass sculptures are formed when lightning strikes sand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News