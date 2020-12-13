 Skip to main content
Nelson named December Rotary Student of the Month
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School senior Avery Nelson has been named the December 2020 Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Nelson was honored during a virtual Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 8.

Nelson is Bishop Heelan High School student body vice president, Rotary Interact co-president, a member of National Honor Society and captain of her volleyball team.

She has been awarded Bishop Heelan Student of the Year in Math, Science, and Social Studies, and has been a volunteer academic peer tutor and math bee coach.

She is the daughter of Zachary and Lisa Nelson.

