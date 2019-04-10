If you go

What: 69th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus

Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday; 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $12, $15 and $18. Tickers can be purchased at the Tyson Events Center box office, by calling 855-333-8771 or at tysoncenter.com