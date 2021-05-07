New amenities added at Carlin Park

SIOUX CITY -- New amenities have been added to Carlin Park, the former Leeds Pool site at 3945 45th St.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the new improvements include an open-air park shelter, basketball court and play equipment.
"Upgrading our parks and providing places where kids and families can play and socialize supports our efforts toward creating a sense of community within our neighborhoods. We would like to thank our park partner, Sunnybrook Community Church, for the donation of the basketball court and sidewalks," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.
The park is open for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.