New amenities added at Carlin Park
New amenities added at Carlin Park

Carlin Park

Carlin Park, 3945 45th St., is open for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- New amenities have been added to Carlin Park, the former Leeds Pool site at 3945 45th St. 

According to a statement from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the new improvements include an open-air park shelter, basketball court and play equipment.

"Upgrading our parks and providing places where kids and families can play and socialize supports our efforts toward creating a sense of community within our neighborhoods. We would like to thank our park partner, Sunnybrook Community Church, for the donation of the basketball court and sidewalks," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.

The park is open for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

