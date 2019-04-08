ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Four musical groups who performed in the original Roof Garden will return to Arnolds Park this summer to commemorate the opening of a replica of the historic ballroom.
For decades, the Roof Garden, part of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park, was known throughout the Midwest for hosting marquee swing and rock 'n' roll bands. The two-story ballroom was demolished in 1987. Construction began last fall on the new Roof Garden, which will closely resemble the iconic ballroom.
To kick off the new venue, Arnolds Park Amusement Park will host a grand opening concert series in August.
Tommy James & the Shondells will start the series with a concert on Aug. 2. Billy & the Downliners will take the stage on Aug. 7 for the VIP Inaugural Concert. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play on Aug. 9, and the Romantics will perform Aug. 28. The grand opening series will conclude with Head East on Aug. 30.
Tommy James & the Shondells, Glenn Miller, The Romantics and Head East all performed in the original Roof Garden.
"We hope that bringing them back for the grand opening series will help capture some of the ballroom's musical history," Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jeff Vierkant said. "We love being able to bring a nostalgic feel to the new Roof Garden and we think these acts will do that."
Tickets can be purchased at www.arnoldspark.com. Prices and times vary, depending on each show.