New coronavirus cases in all 3 Siouxland states

SIOUX CITY -- There was one death in Woodbury County reported Monday as a result of COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 18.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported a man between the ages of 61 and 80 died, and the agency said Monday morning there were 63 additional cases in Woodbury County, bringing the total case count to 2,278. By Monday evening, the case count had grown by 49 more cases, to 2,327, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website.

As of Monday morning, there had been 8,454 total tests completed in the county, 172 hospitalizations, and 93 people who had been hospitalized and discharged, plus 925 people had recovered. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 93 COVID-19 patients, according to a joint Monday statement.

There were 54 new positive cases in Dakota County on Monday, taking the total there to 1,565.

Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

