New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury, Dakota counties

SIOUX CITY -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Sioux City area Wednesday, one on each side of the Missouri River.

In the morning, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Woodbury County's latest case, a man between the ages of 41 and 60. The case increases Woodbury County's total to 22.

Of those cases, 12 of the people have recovered. A total of 559 people in the county have tested negative for the virus to date.

In the afternoon, Dakota County reported its third confirmed positive test for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department said the new case was detected in a man in his 30s. He has been isolating at home and there are no known locations of community exposure.

The health department has initiated a contact investigation. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Dakota County reported its first two cases on Sunday.