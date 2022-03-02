 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County drop into double digits

  • 0
COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic 3

Vaccine preparer Joanie Rise fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine during Woodbury County's first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 10 at the Tyson Events Center. Woodbury County had 19 of the mass vaccination clinics from February through early May 2021. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department last week dropped into the double digits.

According to District Health's final COVID-19 report, which was released on Wednesday, 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County for the week beginning Feb. 21, down from 140 new cases the week before. Home tests are not included in the report.

"COVID activity continues to decrease. In addition to low case numbers, our local hospitals have less than five COVID patients combined," District Health said in a Facebook post. 

The county has tallied 13 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 30 days.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, 51.4% of Woodbury County residents are fully vaccinated.

The move to end reports is tied to Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to not to extend the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency, which expired on Feb. 16.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wine country around the United States that's not in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News