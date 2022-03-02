New COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County drop into double digits

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department last week dropped into the double digits.

According to District Health's final COVID-19 report, which was released on Wednesday, 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County for the week beginning Feb. 21, down from 140 new cases the week before. Home tests are not included in the report.

"COVID activity continues to decrease. In addition to low case numbers, our local hospitals have less than five COVID patients combined," District Health said in a Facebook post.

The county has tallied 13 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 30 days.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, 51.4% of Woodbury County residents are fully vaccinated.

The move to end reports is tied to Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to not to extend the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency, which expired on Feb. 16.

