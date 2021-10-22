New COVID-19 cases tumble in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID infections in Woodbury County dropped significantly last week, falling to the lowest level in over a month, according to the latest weekly report released by Siouxland District Health.

"The latest COVID data shows a nice decrease in total cases and % positive last week," district health said on its website.

The county reported 367 new positive cases for the week beginning Oct. 11, down from the revised 467 cases the prior week. That's the lowest weekly level since the 313 new cases reported for the week of Aug. 30.

The 14-day positivity rate also tumbled from 16.4 percent the week of Oct. 4 to 14.9 percent last week.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID remained about the same, though, with 39 patients last week, compared to 40 the week of Oct. 4. Last week, the number of patients admitted due to the virus was 27.

Siouxland District Health officials had attributed much of the spike in late summer to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, which now appears to have waned.

Despite repeated public calls to get shots, more than half of Woodbury County residents remain unvaccinated, according to state figures.

As of the week of Oct. 11, 46.1 percent of county residents had completed the single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 45.8 percent the previous week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0