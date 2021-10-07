New COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations fall in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY – New COVID-19 infections continued to fall last week in Woodbury County, hitting the lowest level in over a month.

The county reported 442 positive cases for the week beginning Sept. 27, down from 525 the prior week, according to the latest weekly report released by Siouxland District Health.

The 14-day positivity rate also ticked down from 16 percent to 15.7 percent.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID also fell sharply, from 42 during the week of Sept. 20 to 33 last week.

Last week's new positive cases were the fewest since the 313 reported for the week of Aug. 30.

In more recent weeks, the high peaked at 541 new cases for the week starting Sept. 13.

Siouxland District Health officials had attributed much of the spike to highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, which now appears to be waning.

Despite repeated public calls to get shots, more than half of Woodbury County residents remain unvaccinated, according to state figures.

As of the week of Sept. 27, 45.5 percent of county residents had completed the single- or two-dose vaccinations, little changed from the previous week.

