New COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County tick down, as hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 Clinic Sioux City

Woodbury County residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations on April 6 during the Siouxland District Health Department's mass vaccination clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City.

 Caitlin Yamada, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – For the first time in over a month, new COVID-19 infections decreased last week in Woodbury County, though the number of those hospitalized with the virus rose sharply.

The county reported 506 positive cases for the week beginning Sept. 20, down from 541 the prior week, according to the latest weekly report released by Siouxland District Health.

The county's 14-day positivity rate, though, ticked up last week, from 15.7 percent to 16 percent. There also were 42 patients in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID last week, including 30 admitted due to the virus. That's up from 28 hospitalized the previous week, including 14 due to COVID.

Last week's new cases, though slightly down from the previous week, are still considerably higher than at the start of September. For the week beginning Aug. 30, there were 287 new infections, up 37 cases from the 250 reported the week prior.

The high for last month was the week starting Sept. 13, with 541 new cases reported, an increase of 80 from the previous week.  

Siouxland District Health officials attributed much of the spike to highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. 

Despite repeated encouragement by public health officials and others, the vaccination rate in Woodbury County has barely budged in recent weeks.

Forty-five percent of Woodbury County residents have now completed the single- or two-dose vaccinations, according to the latest public health data. For the week starting Aug. 30, the vaccination rate stood at 42.8 percent of the county's population. 

