New daily high: 4 deaths in Woodbury County from COVID-19

"Siouxland District Health Department has continually been challenged in navigating between three states' systems to assure that we are able to follow up with all positive cases. We will now be contacting these additional individuals for contact investigations as soon as we can, just as we do with all positive cases reported," director Kevin Grieme said in a news release.

Siouxland District Health reported that 594 of the people who have tested positive have recovered. As of Tuesday, 66 Woodbury County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. In a joint Tuesday statement, officials of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are providing care for a combined 79 COVID-19 patients.

Additionally in Northeast Nebraska, there was one new positive case in Dakota County, taking the total there to 1,453, and also one in Dixon County, taking the total there to 23.

Dakota County has the second highest number of confirmed cases of any Nebraska county, trailing only Douglas County, which contains the largest city, Omaha.