New daily high: 4 deaths in Woodbury County from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The statistics related to the novel coronavirus pandemic continued to be bracing in Siouxland, as the last county in the tri-state area without a positive case had one Tuesday, while the single-day total of Woodbury County deaths due to COVID-19 reached a new high.
Siouxland District Health Department reported the four Woodbury County deaths, along with 314 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The latest deaths include a male age 81 or older, a female age 61-80, and a male and female in the age 41-60 range. A total of 13 Woodbury County residents have now died from COVID-19.
Tuesday's death toll follows one death reported on Monday. Two Dakota County deaths also were reported Monday.
Woodbury County now has had 1,988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Tuesday's drastic rise in cases was mainly the result of targeted testing of meatpacking plant workers conducted in Nebraska at the end of April, the health department said.
On Monday, the health department discovered a number of test results for Woodbury County residents that had been conducted in Nebraska. Those tests had not been reported to the Iowa disease reporting system, and district health staff members worked with the Nebraska Department of Public Health to verify the tests and transfer them to the Iowa system.
"Siouxland District Health Department has continually been challenged in navigating between three states' systems to assure that we are able to follow up with all positive cases. We will now be contacting these additional individuals for contact investigations as soon as we can, just as we do with all positive cases reported," director Kevin Grieme said in a news release.
Siouxland District Health reported that 594 of the people who have tested positive have recovered. As of Tuesday, 66 Woodbury County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. In a joint Tuesday statement, officials of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are providing care for a combined 79 COVID-19 patients.
Additionally in Northeast Nebraska, there was one new positive case in Dakota County, taking the total there to 1,453, and also one in Dixon County, taking the total there to 23.
Dakota County has the second highest number of confirmed cases of any Nebraska county, trailing only Douglas County, which contains the largest city, Omaha.
A Facebook post by the Omaha Tribe said there was one new case reported on the reservation, for a combined total of eight. The post said that COVID-19 case came from weekend testing in Wayne, Nebraska.
Ida County was last county in Northwest Iowa without a positive case of coronavirus. The first confirmed case in Ida County was confirmed Tuesday in an individual age 41-60, and the gender of the person was not provided.
"While this is Ida County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Rebecca Burns, Ida County public health coordinator, said in a news release.
Statewide, 289 deaths in Iowa from COVID-19 have been reported, with 12,912 positively confirmed cases.
Burns reminded residents to stay home except for essential errands, stay home if feeling ill, cover coughs and sneezes with your upper arm or a tissue and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.
