New executive director says position allows her to combine love of tourism, Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Kristi Franz grew up on Sioux City's north side near the Peirce Mansion, which, at the time, was the site of the city's public museum.

"I spent hours just walking around the museum. That was a big part of my growing up," Franz recalled.

As an adult, Franz marvels at the museum's downtown building, which it moved to in 2011. The facility is one of the attractions in the city that Franz is excited about promoting as the newly-minted executive director of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The SCRCVB focuses on bringing in new events and marketing Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

"The Sioux City Public Museum, I would say, is on par with national level museums. I've been really impressed with that," said Franz, who was recruited for the position from Independence, Missouri.

Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.

Although Franz was born in Phoenix, she considers Sioux City her hometown. Her father, who grew up in Le Mars, took a teaching job in Sioux City when Franz was 5 and moved the family to the area. Franz attended Bryant Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and Bishop Heelan High School. Her family relocated to Vermillion between her sophomore and junior years.

Franz said she found the position at the SCRCVB "very appealing" because it would allow her to combine her love of tourism and Sioux City.

"It's a big town, but it feels like a smaller town to me," she said. "I just appreciate the values of the community and how the community rallies around each other. I've always wanted to come back to Sioux City."

Franz has been in the tourism industry since 2012, promoting destinations in Missouri.

She said she moved around a lot as a military spouse and ended up going to college later in life. She graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a bachelor's degree in corporate communication in 2012 and immediately began working as the tourism director for the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. She also served as the military coordinator for Whiteman Air Force Base.

Before accepting the job at the SCRCVB, Franz, who has been on state and national tourism boards and committees, worked as tourism manager for the City of Independence Tourism Division.

"I really like being able to share the stories and all of the events and activities that happen in the local community with not only tourists, but the community itself," she said.

When Franz returned to Sioux City for a class reunion in 2016, she said she was surprised by how much the city's downtown had grown and Historic Fourth Street had changed from when she lived there.

"Even since then, the changes with all the really great sports facilities that have been added to the area and then the parks," she said. "Cone Park is a really great addition to the area, too. I was really impressed with that."

Franz said her vision for increasing tourism involves targeting people living in and around Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, Des Moines and Omaha, cities where she knows a majority of visitors to Siouxland are coming from. She said the results of a visitor profile study will help her identify additional markets.

"I think what brings people into Sioux City, not just those bigger areas but some of the more rural areas, is coming into Sioux City for shopping or some of the experiences they can get, so just identifying those visitors and then targeting or marketing towards getting more of them to come explore Sioux City," she said.

Besides overseeing tourism marketing efforts, Franz said her job involves working directly with groups and event planners who are looking to host conventions, conferences, trade shows and youth sports tournaments in Sioux City.

"Working with them to try to convince them to come to Sioux City by showcasing all the great facilities we have. Especially with youth sports, being able to highlight some of the attractions in the area for when people are in between games or before and after games and events that they can include for their whole families," she explained. "I know Sioux City has a lot of places to go and things to do that are free, so obviously that is going to be something that families are going to be interested in coming and checking out during those events."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Franz said most of the people who are traveling are opting for less populated destinations in their region. She said this trend can really benefit Siouxland.

"It's more, you can drive there in two to three hours and spend time. I know that people are looking for less crowded areas, so people don't really want to go to the bigger cities, say to Omaha or Des Moines, just because of population," she said. "The Siouxland area is more rural and there are a lot more outdoor activities for people to enjoy. Events that are coming up that are outdoors, as well, I think that's really what people are focusing on."

Franz said she is turning to social media to market activities and community events to tourists and locals alike. In different places she has worked, Franz said she has often been surprised by the amount of people who haven't really explored their own communities.

"Just in the short time that I've been here, they've had ArtSplash and the River-Cade Parade. They did the Alley Art (Festival) and things like that. There's lots of really great events," she said. "I think just pointing out all those different opportunities for families to get out and have these experiences and enjoy the activities of the Siouxland area is really important."

