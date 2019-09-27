SIOUX CITY -- After hearing about the project many months ago, Kortney Barbee immediately noticed new lighting along the Historic Fourth Street district this week.
"I've been anticipating them for about two years. They looked great," Barbee said Friday, a few days after the new festoon lighting was placed above the Fourth and Court streets intersection.
Barbee said the project is important to her, because it means a brighter evening along the very block where she both lives and works. Speaking from Soho Kitchen & Bar, where she works Barbee said the area has been too dark at night.
"It took a while. Worth the wait," she said.
Festoon lights, which are big bulb garland lights found in entertainment areas, are also sometimes called café lights or party lights.
The festoon lighting was placed as a project of the Downtown Partners group to brighten dimly lit portions of Sioux City's downtown corridors. There will also be more such lighting at Fourth and Pearl, several blocks to the west, in another prime spot for bars and nighttime revelers.
The expectation is that with more lighting, people will more readily walk those areas.
"Because of the recent growth and future redevelopment within downtown Sioux City, there is a need to help ensure more walkable areas in the evenings. The goal of the lighting plan is to make navigation easier for residents, commuters and visitors, connect these users to more destinations within downtown Sioux City, and turn drivers into pedestrians by encouraging more foot traffic along our pedestrian corridors," Downtown Partners Executive Director Ragen Cote said.
An upcoming second phase of the project will involve the installation of new LED lamp heads to project lighting onto the sidewalks along Fourth Street.
"This will create a pedestrian walking corridor between the two most popular entertainment districts in downtown," Cote said.
She said the projects have been necessitated by demographic factors revealed in downtown studies.
“We’ve seen a 90 percent increase in residential living units since 2015 and there are more slated for development, as we will see over $90 million in new investments downtown in the next five years. Downtown Sioux City’s active transportation will be increasing, and more individuals will seek out nearby greenspaces, businesses and entertainment areas," Cote said.
Additional phases include more lighting to illuminates pedestrian paths to the riverfront area from Fourth Street, via Virginia and Pierce streets.