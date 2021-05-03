New health director appointed in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A new health director has been appointed in Dakota County.

Dakota County Health Department said in a statement issued Monday that the Board of Health and the Commissioners of Dakota County hired Kevin Blosch as the new health director.

The previous director was thrust into the job in the early stages of the pandemic, last year.

Blosch's most recent work history includes directing a long-term health care facility in Sergeant Bluff, as well as managing personnel for CenturyLink. Blosch is also a veteran of the United States Army and served in Desert Shield/Storm, according to the statement.

"I appreciate the opportunity to work in such a fantastic community. I am eager to start building relationships throughout the diverse population here with the focus on public health and safety," Blosch said in the statement.

