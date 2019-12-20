New Historic Fourth Street development announced

SIOUX CITY -- Merge Urban Development Group plans to construct a new mixed-use facility in the 1200 block of Historic Fourth Street, according to a statement from the City of Sioux City.
The real estate development firm will purchase the property at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street for development into leasable market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space. Construction of this new building will add 60 market-rate housing units to the downtown market with a total capital investment of more than $6 million, according to the statement.
The company, led by Brent Dahlstrom, focuses on developing in "walkable" areas, utilizing a community's existing downtown assets to create a community of downtown residents. Merge has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin and has identified Sioux City's downtown as its next market for growth. The firm anticipates developing multiple projects downtown.
"Merge is bullish on Midwest cities with big quality of life and Sioux City fits that bill," Dahlstrom said in the statement. "Our projects are designed to meet a wide range of housing needs and build upon existing lifestyle assets. Our team strongly believes that downtown living opportunities uniquely facilitate roots within a community - a key driver of retention for local employers."
Redevelopment in the residential and commercial markets has been ongoing in the city's downtown over the past 12 months. Those projects include the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, the Commerce Building, the Virginia Square development, as well as the new Courtyard Hotel and Convention Center improvements.
"We're seeing a lot of activity in the community, particularly in the downtown," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Developers from all over the Midwest are recognizing the benefits of investing in Sioux City as the demand increases for a variety of downtown living options in our community."
Merge anticipates starting construction in early spring 2020 with a completion date in mid-2021.