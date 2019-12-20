New Historic Fourth Street development announced

SIOUX CITY -- Merge Urban Development Group plans to construct a new mixed-use facility in the 1200 block of Historic Fourth Street, according to a statement from the City of Sioux City.

The real estate development firm will purchase the property at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street for development into leasable market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space. Construction of this new building will add 60 market-rate housing units to the downtown market with a total capital investment of more than $6 million, according to the statement.

The company, led by Brent Dahlstrom, focuses on developing in "walkable" areas, utilizing a community's existing downtown assets to create a community of downtown residents. Merge has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin and has identified Sioux City's downtown as its next market for growth. The firm anticipates developing multiple projects downtown.