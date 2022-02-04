New housing units in Sioux City tumbled 80 percent last year, compared to record 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new housing units added in Sioux City took a nosedive last year, compared to the previous record-breaking year, a newly released city report shows.

In 2021, a total of 103 housing units were built in Sioux City, according to annual figures released by the city late Thursday. That's about 80 percent fewer units than the 521 that were added in 2020, which was the most ever in a calendar year since the city began keeping those records.

In 2019, 363 housing permits were taken out with the city.

City leaders attributed last year's slump to pandemic-related factors, including a steep spike in the price of building materials and delays in receiving the more-expensive materials.

"We really think that the demand is there and the interest is there. What happened in 2021, basically the entire residential housing construction industry slowed down during the pandemic, due to several factors," said City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty. "Construction materials are just really high. Everybody's looking for them to come down, and I don't think they've really come down too much, just yet."

Part of the reason 2020's numbers were so good by contrast, Dougherty said, was that many projects in that year were already in the works by the time the pandemic hit in March of that year, with materials ordered before prices soared in the wake of the global pandemic.

The new housing tallies of recent years, including the high-water mark of 2020, included a significant proportion of multi-family units.

Only about 21 percent of the permits in 2020 for new housing were single-family homes.

"We had a particularly high number of multi-family apartments being built in 2019 and 2020," Dougherty said of 2019 and 2020, which saw the start of several major apartment or condo projects, including the Davidson Building, District 42, 48 South, and The Summit at Sunnybrook Village.

But multi-family projects dried up last year, with single-family homes accounting for all of the 103 housing permits filed in 2021, according to city data.

The low to modest single-family construction came as homes on the local market stayed low, contributing to higher sales prices.

"If you look at today's market, like what's on the market for sale, existing housing units in Sioux City, single family -- it's a third to a half less than is typical," Dougherty said.

Dougherty struck an optimistic tone on the pace of housing development in the current year. Redevelopment is ongoing at the historic Badgerow and Benson buildings downtown and the former East Middle School, which when finished will contribute numerous housing units. As a result, there should be roughly 170 housing units added in the first six weeks of this year.

"We're actually already seeing a really strong year in 2022, even though we're only a month into it," Dougherty said.

