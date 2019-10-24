{{featured_button_text}}
Bart Connelly Lakeshore Estates

At a groundbreaking even held Thursday morning, developer Bart Connelly said the first home at the "Lakeshore Estates" housing development should be ready by spring. The 64-lot development is expected to take shape over four phases in the next four to five years. 

 Mason Dockter

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One of the last undeveloped tracts of land along McCook Lake will soon be turned into a new, 64-lot housing development. 

At a groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning for the "Lakeshore Estates" development, developer Bart Connelly said construction will begin soon on the first home, a speculative, 1,950-square-foot residence built by Connelly Development. It will be listed at $389,000. 

"That will hopefully be ready to move in in the spring," Connelly said.

The development lies just west of Interstate 29, somewhat north of the North Sioux City Fire Department and the Days Inn hotel.  

Connelly Development is the project's general contractor, while NAI United will market the development. Nathan Connelly, Bart Connelly and NAI United president Chris Bogenrief all own stakes in the development. 

The project is expected to take shape over four phases. Half of the lots of the first phase, including all the lake-adjacent lots, have already been sold, with five off-lake lots remaining on the market. 

Connelly estimated that all four phases could take four to five years to complete. 

The lots, which range in price from $61,000 to $82,000, are sizable -- the smallest available are 0.37 acres, while the largest is 0.81 acres. A few of the lake-facing lots, which have already been purchased, are far larger. 

"These lots are a little larger than typical," Bogenrief said. 

Bogenrief stressed that the development will have protective covenants in place "protecting this whole development, to protect your values, so that somebody next door doesn't do anything crazy." There are, however, no builder restrictions.

The developers are touting South Dakota's "tax climate" as a major incentive to build and live there. 

Dan Parks, president of North Sioux City's City Council, said the development could be the last chance for buyers to get brand-new homes near McCook Lake, which has been surrounded by other developments over the years. 

"It's kind of one of the last things left here on the lake, other than buying something, tearing down and rebuilding around the lake," he said. 

The neighborhood will be connected to a bike trail that connects to the Adams Nature Preserve and Dakota Dunes, and is close to a public boat ramp. 

