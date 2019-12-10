New library director starting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A new library director is starting in South Sioux City, as the second career for Cicely Douglas continues in a new state.

The hiring of Douglas, who will start in the director position on Dec. 16, was announced in a City of South Sioux City press release. She was recommended by members of the South Sioux City Library Board.

David Mixdorf has been the director for several years and is retiring. People are invited to come meet Douglas at the library next week.

She is a California native and her first college degree was in cultural anthropology from the University of California in Santa Cruz. Due to a death in the family, Douglas moved to Florida and took a job in a public library.

She enjoyed that position, so Douglas went back to college and got a master's degree in library and information studies from Florida State University. She has worked more than 10 years in libraries, and said she liked the size of the tri-state area and the small-town feel of South Sioux City.

The South Sioux City Library is at 2121 Dakota Ave.

