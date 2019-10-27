{{featured_button_text}}
New Life Band

New Life Band members (from left) Gideon Muna, James Kiphizi, Fortunatus "Ondo" Mabondo, Alex Eluid and Godson Kimaro rehearse a selection for a Wednesday performance at Morningside Lutheran Church. The members, part of the Tanzania-based New Life Ministries, are in Siouxland to thank the community for providing support in a new, interdenominational Christian secondary school located in the East African nation. 

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Barefoot and dressed in colorful East African garb, Dr. Fortunatus Mabondo and other members of the Tanzania-based New Life Band ran through a song that was performed during a celebratory program at Morningside Lutheran Church on Wednesday.

"We're in Siouxland to thank everybody for their support in helping us build a New Life secondary school for children in Tanzania," explained Mabondo, who is better known by his nickname "Ondo." "This was a big undertaking and we want to show our gratitude to everybody who offered our assistance."

As a part of its two-month tour in the United States, the New Life Band will be performing various concerts throughout Siouxland until they leave for engagements in Minnesota beginning Nov. 8. 

[From 2018: Tanzanian "Miracle Kids" back in Siouxland.]

"New Life is a Christian ministry and the way our band ministers is through singing and dancing," band member James Kiphizi added. "Music transcends language and culture."

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2018, New Life Ministries is an interdenominational ministry that transforms the lives of Tanzania youth and students by giving them hope and educational opportunities.

Since its founding, New Life Ministries has started 40 ministries, 25 youth camps and 10 New Life secondary schools. 

This includes a secondary school in Arusha, Tanzania, that has space for classrooms, teachers' offices and dormitories for male and female students. 

Mabondo said organizations like Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries -- a Sioux City-based organization which was created to build a relationship between Tanzania and Siouxland by addressing spiritual growth, medical care and educational opportunities -- have been pivotal in addressing longstanding scholastic disparities.

"While primary education is common in Tanzania, secondary education -- specifically for students going into the ninth through 12th grade -- is virtually impossible," he said. "To enrolled into a secondary school requires an exam, which requires money, as well as an enrollment that exceeds what most Tanzanian families can afford to pay."

The situation is even more dire for Tanzanian girls, Kiphizi said.

"For a very long time, African tradition denied girls the same opportunities that boys had," he said. "Girls were expected to stay home, get married, have babies and take care of family. But, in reality, when you educate a girl, you're also educating the entire family."

This is why New Life secondary schools enroll more females than males as a way to readjust the gender inequities.

"You transform lives by giving people opportunities," Mabondo said. "Opportunities come from education at the secondary and postsecondary levels." 

Still, the need for new and expanded schools in Tanzania is an ongoing concern. That is why Kiphizi likes to address the situation in programs featuring Siouxland kids.

"It is easy for students to take blackboards or books or computers when you've never been without them," he said. 

"Indeed, some children can't imagine a life without video games," Mabondo said with a grin. "Talking about education in Tanzania is an eye-opener for many American children."

