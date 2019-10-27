New Life Band in Siouxland

New Life Band, an active and vibrant ministry from the East African country of Tanzania, will have several open-to-the-public engagements in Siouxland.

The troupe will offer a program at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in Morningside College's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.; at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4627 Stone Ave.; and at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St.

For more information on booking the New Life Band, contact the Rev. Jon Gerdts (Morningside Lutheran Church) at 608-345-4770.