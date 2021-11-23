New Orange City Tulip Festival Queen named

Orange City has its queen for the coming year.

On Monday night, Naomi Mellema was crowned queen for the 81st annual Tulip Festival which will take place in 2022 from May 19 through May 21.

According to a press release from the Orange City Tulip Festival, Mellema, a senior at Unity Christian High School and daughter of Matt and Kristin Mellema, will serve as an ambassador for the Orange City Tulip Festival along with four other members of the court. Mellema's court includes: Maren Beaty, Chloe Bilby, Catharine Hummel and Kate Van Der Werff.

Per the release, Monday night's crowning ceremony featured: "a queen's tea," question segments and presentations. The Tulip Festival itself includes flowers, of course, as well as: night shows, Dutch costumes, dancing and food.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

