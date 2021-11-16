New Orange City Tulip Festival queen to be crowned on November 22

Next week, there will be new royalty in Orange City.
On Monday night, the town is holding its latest Tulip Queen Pageant at the Knight Center at Unity Christian High School where attendees will be able to vote on one of five candidates for the year 2022.
According to a press release from the Orange City Tulip Festival, the shindig starts at 7 p.m. (with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.) and costs $5. The potential pageant queens this year out are: Maren Beaty, Chloe Bilby, Catharine J. Hummel, Naomi Mellema and Kate Van Der Werff. The program will feature Tulip Queen candidates delivering presentations on Orange City and then talking with judges and emcees for the event.
Once crowned, the Tulip Queen and her court serve as ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival.
People are also reading…
- Woman pleads not guilty of defrauding Iowa DHS of more than $19,000 in benefits
- Pair charged with more than $1M in tax evasion at Sgt. Bluff business
- Former Sioux Cityan featured on Magnolia Network on 'fixer upper' show
- Woman charged with doing $11,000 worth of damage to Sioux City firefighters' vehicles
- Sioux City woman accused of stealing items for resale to others
- Sioux City woman charged with leading cops on chase in stolen car
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Iman Shumpert deserves to win 'Dancing with the Stars.' Here's why
- 'He got his chance:' West Sioux heads to Class 1A title game with double-overtime field goal
- Sioux City man has served in Iraq and the police force, now he's back in school looking to change
- MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force for parole violation
- Sioux City man faces charges in Virginia for child pornography
- Woman, child die in Dickinson County crash
- Names released in fatal Vermillion crash
- Lincoln photographer lands role on 'General Hospital'
The press release also notes that, at the event, details will also be shared about the 2022 production of "MAMMA MIA!"
Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
JMcNett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.