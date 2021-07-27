New owners of Sioux City nursing home say deficiencies have been corrected

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An average nursing home will have 6 to 7 deficiencies per inspection, according to the CMS.

Countryside Health Care’s alleged deficiencies included:

- A female resident yelled “help me” and “hurry up” from her bed for 47 minutes with no response from nurses. The inspector watched the situation and said the yells could be heard from the nurse’s station. After 23 minutes, a nurse walked by without stopping to check. The cries continued for 47 minutes before the resident passed out and two nurses entered the room.

- The director of nursing at the time waited over 40 minutes before performing CPR on an individual without a pulse despite documentation stating basic life support for patients was required;

- A male resident asked a nurse twice to empty his urinal and both times the nurse said “it was not her job.” The resident said he had to wet through his clothes and the next shift came in later to clean him up and;

- A criminal background was not conducted on a staff member who was identified to have three misdemeanor convictions which included theft and assault.

Campbell Street Services state the complaints were prior to the change of ownership and are under an "unaffiliated operator."