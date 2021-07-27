New owners of Sioux City nursing home say deficiencies have been corrected

SIOUX CITY -- The new owners of a Sioux City nursing home with a long list of alleged violations say the complaints took place before they took over the operation and they're "confident that all past deficiencies cited, were corrected and the facility is now within compliance."
Countryside Health Care Center, 6120 Morningside Ave., is one of 10 Iowa care facilities eligible to be placed on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Special-Focus Facility List. The national list identifies facilities with “repeated cycles of serious deficiencies, which pose risks to residents’ health and safety."
Campbell Street Services took ownership of the facility on July 1, according to a statement from the company.
"Since that time we have made several changes to improve standards at Countryside Health Care Center," the statement said.
The statement lists a new administrator and director of nursing "with significant experience" as a few of the changes. The director of nursing is Sally Stubbs and a new administrator starts in a few weeks, according to public relations firm representing Countryside.
"The facility is also now supported by different regional oversight, which includes quality reviews by regional nursing staff," according to the statement.
Countryside was cited for 25 federal violations and one state violation following a April 16 state inspection consisting of interviews with the 33 residents and the staff, on-site observations and document reviews.
An average nursing home will have 6 to 7 deficiencies per inspection, according to the CMS.
Countryside Health Care’s alleged deficiencies included:
- A female resident yelled “help me” and “hurry up” from her bed for 47 minutes with no response from nurses. The inspector watched the situation and said the yells could be heard from the nurse’s station. After 23 minutes, a nurse walked by without stopping to check. The cries continued for 47 minutes before the resident passed out and two nurses entered the room.
- The director of nursing at the time waited over 40 minutes before performing CPR on an individual without a pulse despite documentation stating basic life support for patients was required;
- A male resident asked a nurse twice to empty his urinal and both times the nurse said “it was not her job.” The resident said he had to wet through his clothes and the next shift came in later to clean him up and;
- A criminal background was not conducted on a staff member who was identified to have three misdemeanor convictions which included theft and assault.
Campbell Street Services state the complaints were prior to the change of ownership and are under an "unaffiliated operator."
"We’re confident that all past deficiencies cited, were corrected and the facility is now within compliance," according to the statement. "We will continue to implement changes and review quality of care to ensure we’re properly serving our patients as their health and safety is our top priority."