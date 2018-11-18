SIOUX CITY -- A gallery of photos of familiar sights in Siouxland now grace the walls of the Sioux Gateway Airport terminal.
The 10 photos were taken by local businessman David Curry. He and his wife, Arlene, a local commercial real estate agent, donated the collection to the airport in recognition of the seven years Arlene served on the airport's Board of Trustees.
The framed photos, which were installed Thursday, feature Sioux City landmarks that include the War Eagle Monument, Queen of Peace statute, Sgt. Floyd Monument, Ho-Chunk Centre and Sioux City Public Museum.
The collection also includes a photo of Arlene Curry riding her bicycle on a recreation trail in a wooded area, as well as a large American flag.
The latter photo was mounted near an exhibit in the terminal that pays tribute to the late George "Bud" Day, the airport's namesake. Day, a Vietnam War POW and Medal of Honor recipient, was a Sioux City native who was promoted to brigadier general posthumously earlier this year.