New reported COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department continued to plummet in Woodbury County last week, according to the department's latest report.

The county reported 879 new cases of the virus for the week beginning Jan. 24, down from 1,813 new cases tallied the week before. Amid the omicron surge, the highest number of new cases, 2,412, was reported the week beginning Jan. 10.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said home tests are not included in the reports. He said the number of reported cases should be viewed as "a gauge, not an absolute case count."

"We know that a large number of people are getting positives from home tests now which obviously wasn't happening during the early days of COVID, but we really have no idea how many," Brock said in a email. "But home tests have been very prominent now for many months, so this is not a new development."

Brock said cases are clearly going down in the county, which aligns with what omicron outbreaks have done elsewhere in the world.

The county's 14-day positivity rate remained high, even though it dropped from 31% to 24.2%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals also declined by five over that one-week time period to 53. Twenty-seven of those patients are hospitalized due to the virus, which is an increase of one from the previous week.

Three weeks ago, the county reached a new milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination, with 50% of its residents having completed single- or two-dose vaccinations. That percentage has risen slightly since then to 50.6%.

According to the report, 20,904 booster doses have been given in the county.

"COVID cases continue to go down in the county and we're thankful. But remember, it's not just about case counts," District Health said in a post on its Facebook account. "Even as cases drop, some serious illnesses are still possible and it's a reminder that vaccines can still help us with that. Let's continue to reduce the impact!"

