SIOUX CITY -- New restroom facilities have been installed at several park locations, according to a statement from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.
The new prefabricated buildings are located at Dale Street Park, Rose Hill Park, Leeds Park and Cone Park. In addition to the various recreation amenities and green spaces, these park locations also offer free public splash pads.
The installation of new restroom facilities at public parks with splash pads was in response to park user requests and the city's mission to improve the quality of life for all citizens, according to the statement.
At Riverside Park additional shelter facilities have been installed along with a new restroom. The Department has replaced the restroom located near shelter No. 5 and added a new shelter, which will be identified as shelter No. 7, located near Miracle Field. The new restroom is available for public use and the shelter is available and can be rented through the Parks and Recreation Department. The Department is also in the process of replacing shelter No. 6, located near the Aquatic Center, which should be available for public use in July. Until the shelter installation has been completed, the existing shelter will remain available for public use and rentals.
Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 or visit sioux-city.org to reserve a park shelter.