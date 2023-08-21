SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center introduced Teo Nguyen’s solo exhibition, the Việt Nam Peace Project, this weekend.

The project "invites contemplation and reflection on the Vietnamese people’s struggles toward peace and what the artist calls 'the politics of worthiness,'" according to a news release.

This is done through a variety of exhibits including unique perspectives on famous Vietnam War photos, a reimagined memorial and a variety of installations.

"The importance of the Việt Nam Peace Project is that it represents a new kind of memorial making," according to a news release. "Rather than seeking closure through permanent monuments, Teo’s installations reframe memorials as active objects that strive towards reconciliation and an appreciation for the ongoing effects of the war."

Curator Christopher Atkins said he has followed Nguyen's work for five or six years and feels this exhibit tells the tale of him as a person and artist. The art center's exhibit is a smaller version of the exhibit, which was on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The Minneapolis-based Nguyen is a native of Vietnam and emigrated at the age of 16. He said he grew up with the knowledge of the war and its impact on his family and country.

"There was a bomb shelter in my backyard, I grew up with the knowledge that my grandparents were killed in the war, my uncle was buried alive in the war, both of my parents were internally displaced in Vietnam for 57 years straight," he said. "I also grew up with the knowledge that there were birth defects and landmines."

When he came to the U.S. he observed the portrayal of Vietnamese in documentaries, films and mass media. For most Americans, the Vietnam War was experienced through wartime photos and documentaries.

Atkins said even though the war was 50 years ago the land is still recovering and the project showcases Nguyen’s optimistic view of the process.

The project is not intended to solve the past, but to understand the present, he said. He said the project is a way to invite everyone to build together and reconcile the past together.

Micah Tran, Nguyen's partner, said the core reference point of the work centers the spiritual and cultural values and showcases reverence for the lives lost that are still imprinted in the landscape.

The paintings on display are landscapes based on photographs, including some of the most recognizable images from the Vietnam War.

Nguyen has removed the central scene of the images, showcasing the land behind the situation.

The goal is not to erase what happened, but to reclaim the land beyond the war but still showcase how the spirit of the incident remains, impacting the land and culture, Tran said.

"I paint memories of a place, of a time, and of the lives that are there, even if we no longer see them," Nguyen said.

In the center of the exhibit are stacks of paper. The papers represent the number of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters, South Vietnamese soldiers and civilians that were killed during the war. One stack of paper represents the American soldiers that died.

The piece is meant to reimagine memorials in a way that showcases the value of all human life, according to the plaque.

The largest piece of the installation is called "Agent Orange." Hanging from the ceiling is a large piece of art representing the chemical Agent Orange, deployed heavily during the Vietnam War, and its ongoing impact on the Vietnamese people.

In the United States, pregnant women will receive one or two ultrasounds during their pregnancy. In Vietnam, Tran said the average is 27 due to the high rate of birth defects caused by Agent Orange to this day.

The goal of the installation is to re-engage with history and share in Nguyen's belief that the future is optimistic, healing and understanding.

The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 15, before traveling to the National Museum of Asian Art in Paris.