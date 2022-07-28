New Sioux City family entertainment venue, Tilt Studio, to open Friday at the Southern Hills Mall in former Sears space

SIOUX CITY — Tilt Studio, billed as an indoor family entertainment venue, will open at the former Sears location at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday.

The 110,000-square-foot venue will feature laser tag, mini-bowling, two black-light mini-golf courses, bumper cars, arcade games and prizes, according to a press release from the Southern Hills Mall.

Sears, a tenant of the mall since its opening in 1980, closed down its Sioux City store, the last one in Iowa, at the mall in March 2019. The Sioux City location had survived numerous previous rounds of store closures, but was included in a closure list after the once-dominant retail chain declared bankruptcy late in 2018.

At one point after Sears closed down, the mall -- struggling to find a new use for the cavernous anchor space -- had made plans to knock down the store to make room for a "national home furnishings retailer" that would have built on the same site. For reasons unknown, that plan never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, in August 2020, a retailer called "Hot Buys" opened in the former Sears. The Southern Hills Mall and its owner, Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, declined to speak about the store at the time, referring instead to "exciting plans" for the space that would be announced in the "near future."

The mall first announced Tilt Studio's plans for the space in April 2021. Tilt operates in malls in 13 states (not counting Iowa), with its closest location to Sioux City being in Rockford, Illinois.