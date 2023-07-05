SIOUX CITY — A studio full of dancers, age 8 -18, were learning the fundamentals of popping, locking and crab-walking, with the dream of auditioning for Siouxland’s first-ever hip-hop crew.

Teaching the group of break dancer wannabes was Ashley Olsen, who has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in dance education, holds a certificate in acrobatic dance as well as more than 14 years of dance instruction experience.

“Sioux City has had many dance studios but none have specialized in hip-hop,” Olsen, founder of nonprofit Sioux Crew, explained prior to a class at Jensen Performing Arts Center. “I want my students to learn how to break dance and I want them to experience hip-hop culture.”

In addition to the teaching the class at Jensen Performing Arts Center, 117 Midvale Ave., she had previously held the hip-hop workshop at the Sioux City Community Center.

A July 13—14 workshop is taking place at REACH Youth and Family Theatre, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd., and a July 17 workshop is scheduled at 5678! Dance Studio, 208 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.

The best break dancers will be invited to audition for a citywide Sioux Crew dance troupe at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Jensen Performing Arts Center.

Once selected, Olsen said Sioux Crew dancers will the get the opportunity to perform, compete and battle in contests held throughout the Midwest.

But, first, they must pass muster with Olsen, who has taught all types of dance styles to Siouxland students.

“Hip-hop and break dancing are both great forms of exercise,” she said. “Students are being asked to isolate muscles they may have never used before.”

Beyond the physical aspects, Olsen also wants to her students to understand the art, music, history and regionalism behind the dance form.

“The East Coast, West Coast and Midwest have very different takes when it comes to hip-hop,” she said. “The kids will learn how to excel in all of the variations.”

While other types of dance may be more mainstream, Olsen said hip-hop is gaining in popularity due to its accessibility.

“Young people see break dancing on YouTube or as TikTok challenges,” she explained. “This is a good entry level into the world of dance.”

Plus taking part in the performing arts is great way to gain self-confidence.

“We teach students how to express themselves through movement, music and the arts while building relationships, social skills and creativity,” Olsen said.