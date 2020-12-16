New southbound U.S. 75 lanes between Sioux City, Hinton opened

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation on Tuesday opened the reconstructed southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City.

Traffic was shifted onto the new southbound lanes, ending months of head-to-head traffic in the northbound lanes.

The 4.4-mile section of U.S. 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north side and Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton had been closed since late March.

The work was the fourth phase of a six-phase project to rebuild the four-lane highway between Sioux City and Le Mars. This year's $14.4 million phase included reconstruction of the road surface and lowering its elevation.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Sioux City and Hinton were rebuilt last year. The northbound and southbound sections between Merrill and Le Mars were completed the two previous years.

The 6.5 miles between Hinton and Merrill are in the IDOT's construction program for 2022 and 2023.

