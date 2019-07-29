{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New Stage Players will roll out a new program with acting workshops, scene work and complete productions for senior citizens, the group said Monday.

Deborah Morgan, a retired music teacher from the South Sioux City school district, will take charge of the program, dubbed "Age on Stage." A 36-year teaching veteran, Morgan has worked on several productions in metro Sioux City, according to a news release.

The new initiative is designed for people 55 and older. The South Sioux City-based theater group will release a schedule at its annual meeting Aug. 25 at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.

