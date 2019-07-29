SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New Stage Players will roll out a new program with acting workshops, scene work and complete productions for senior citizens, the group said Monday.
Deborah Morgan, a retired music teacher from the South Sioux City school district, will take charge of the program, dubbed "Age on Stage." A 36-year teaching veteran, Morgan has worked on several productions in metro Sioux City, according to a news release.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The new initiative is designed for people 55 and older. The South Sioux City-based theater group will release a schedule at its annual meeting Aug. 25 at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.
Uptown Theater
Iowa Theater
Riviera Theater
Hollywood Theater
Hipp Theater
Orpheum Theater
Lower Fourth Street
Capital Theater 1940-1959
Riviera Theater
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
Esquire Theater
West Theater
Lower Fourth Street
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Victory Theater
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy