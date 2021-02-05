New tourism manager excited about promoting all Siouxland has to offer

He said another of Sioux City's strengths is that it's a "foodie town." He said the city's wealth of local eateries bodes well for tourism.

"I've noticed the restaurants here are amazing. There's not a ton of chain restaurants. A lot of the things downtown are local. Even toward the mall area there's still a lot of local eateries," he said. "People always want to try new things when they go to another town."

Bower said his vision for drawing more visitors to Siouxland is all about showcasing what Sioux City and the surrounding area has to offer, including pristine hotels, the Sioux City Railroad Museum, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

"That's kind of my goal -- to let people know what is here already," he said. "Yes, we can always improve and bring more in, without a doubt. That's part of the quest. But use what you have and promote it. People usually don't know what's in their own backyard."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bower said people are staying closer to home and finding out what's available in their own cities and towns. When he was interviewing for the destination manager for tourism position, he recalled saying, "We have to get the locals to understand tourism. For that, they have to get out and do things."