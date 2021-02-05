New tourism manager excited about promoting all Siouxland has to offer

SIOUX CITY -- Ron Bower loves promoting fun.
And that's exactly what he's doing as Sioux City's destination manager for tourism.
The newly formed Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) recruited Bower for the position from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
"Most people, when they're contacting a CVB, they're looking for vacation ideas or daytrips, so really you are helping people find fun, exciting things for people to do in town," said Bower, who arrived in Sioux City in December. "I've been on many excursions with some motor coach groups that come in, and we have a lot of fun doing it. My job is basically fun."
The SCRCVB focuses on bringing in new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.
"(Sioux City's) a smaller town, but it's got a bigger city feel and I kind of like that. The downtown is great," said Bower, who said he has yet to explore all of Siouxland. "It looks like there's a lot to do here."
Bower has been in the tourism industry since 2012, promoting destinations in Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin. He has a Master of Science degree in marketing and communications and a Bachelor of Science in business administration, both from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio.
Bower, who was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, worked as a retail manager for 15 years before going back to school in 2007 to study marketing. When he graduated, Bower said he initially struggled to find a job in the field. In 2012, a friend of his told him about an opening for a marketing manager at the Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau in a suburb of Columbus. Bower got the job and has been in the tourism industry ever since.
Bower said sports is a tourism generator for Sioux City, citing the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament, which is held annually at the Tyson Events Center.
"Even during the pandemic, there are quite a few tournaments that are still in town, which is not happening everywhere else in the country," said Bower, who noted a dart tournament is slated to be held at the newly renovated Sioux City Convention Center. "There's some great venues with the Tyson Events Center, the new Siouxland Expo Center and the Arena Sports Academy, and then in North Sioux we have the United Sports Academy. Those make for a great market for sports."
He said another of Sioux City's strengths is that it's a "foodie town." He said the city's wealth of local eateries bodes well for tourism.
"I've noticed the restaurants here are amazing. There's not a ton of chain restaurants. A lot of the things downtown are local. Even toward the mall area there's still a lot of local eateries," he said. "People always want to try new things when they go to another town."
Bower said his vision for drawing more visitors to Siouxland is all about showcasing what Sioux City and the surrounding area has to offer, including pristine hotels, the Sioux City Railroad Museum, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
"That's kind of my goal -- to let people know what is here already," he said. "Yes, we can always improve and bring more in, without a doubt. That's part of the quest. But use what you have and promote it. People usually don't know what's in their own backyard."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bower said people are staying closer to home and finding out what's available in their own cities and towns. When he was interviewing for the destination manager for tourism position, he recalled saying, "We have to get the locals to understand tourism. For that, they have to get out and do things."
Bower acknowledged that the pandemic will have some affect on the promotion of Siouxland tourism going forward. During his first six months in the position, he said he is going to focus more on the tournaments and events that are here, as well as informing residents about what's happening.
"Once the pandemic starts winding down, people will hopefully get excited to show off Sioux City and, when people come and they ask, 'What is there to do?' they won't say, 'Nothing.'"